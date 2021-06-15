Wiltshire Police papers are being sought by the lawyers of the Salisbury poisoning officer.

According to a court order, lawyers for an ex-police officer who is suing his former force after being poisoned in the Novichok attack in Salisbury have requested that authorities provide “relevant records.”

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in March 2018, and the first person to attend their home was Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey.

Wiltshire Police was sued, and he brought a personal injury claim against them.

A judge presided over a preliminary online High Court session on Tuesday.

According to Master David Cook, Mr Bailey’s lawyers requested that police share information regarding the incident.

Mr Bailey’s legal team was lead by a barrister who claimed that the police had given him certain information, including Home Office directions that top officers were “working to.”

Dominic Adamson QC, on the other hand, claimed that there appeared to be “important documents” that had not been provided. He said that a police lawyer said something to the effect that other “policies/protocols/codes of practice” were “potentially relevant” and should be provided.

Mr Adamson also advised sharing “handwritten notes” gathered during the police response.

He said he didn’t know if the proceedings would be defended and, if so, “on what basis.”

A fresh preliminary hearing is expected to be scheduled in the near future.

Details of the case were made public earlier this year.

“For everyone affected by the events of March 2018, it has been a difficult three years,” said Patrick Maguire, an attorney at Horwich Cohen Coghlan who represents Mr Bailey.

“After more than 18 years of faithful service, our client was forced to leave the business he loved due to a trauma that had a terrible impact on his family.

“We want to reach an arrangement with Wiltshire Police as soon as possible so that Mr Bailey and his family can begin the healing process and move forward with their lives,” says the statement.

Despite three attempts to re-enter the profession, Mr Bailey retired from Wiltshire Police after 18 years in October of last year.

