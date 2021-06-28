Willie McKay, a football agent, got rid of gifts he acquired while in debt.

Willie McKay, a football agent, was cleared of all charges connected to gifts he bought for his wife while facing bankruptcy proceedings.

On Wednesday, a jury of eight men and four women at Leeds Crown Court found the 62-year-old not guilty of two counts of fraudulent property disposal.

Prosecutors claimed Mr McKay spent more than £63,000 on “opulent and expensive” gifts for his wife in order to avoid his money being “swallowed up” in the bankruptcy procedures and used to pay off his “significant” debts.

In December 2014, he bought his wife Janis a £9,100 Rolex watch and a £54,000 Jaguar automobile, jurors were told, months after he was presented with a bankruptcy filing due to unpaid taxes of over £902,000.

He stated, however, that when he bought the gifts, he truly believed he would be able to pay off his obligations before his bankruptcy hearing using commissions owed to him, and that he had no intention of defrauding his creditors.

Mr. McKay was a self-employed sports agent, according to the verdict, who earned commissions by negotiating contracts with football teams on behalf of professional players.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) issued him a statutory demand for tax arrears in the amount of £902,128 in June 2014, and when he did not pay, a bankruptcy petition was physically served on him in September of that year, according to the court.

Three months later, on December 14, Mr McKay went to a jeweller in Leeds and bought his wife a Rolex Datejust II watch, followed by a Jaguar XK5 convertible registered in his wife’s name and delivered to their house in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Christmas Eve, according to the verdict.

Mr McKay had roughly £47,000 in his bank account, which he hadn’t used to pay off his obligations, and he used this money and cash to buy the gifts, according to the court.

On March 30, 2015, he was declared bankrupt and afterwards signed a bankruptcy restrictions agreement that will remain in effect.