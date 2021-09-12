Willie Kirk says Everton are unfazed by the Barclays FA WSL schedule list, despite being dealt a “tough hand.”

Everton have little leeway, according to Willie Kirk, after suffering back-to-back 4-0 losses to start their Barclays FA WSL campaign.

The defeat at the hands of title-holders Chelsea on Sunday was the latest setback for a team that was largely expected to have a breakthrough season.

Fran Kirby scored the game’s first goal, followed by a brace from Sam Kerr and a goal from Beth England, who came off the bench to complete the scoring for the Blues.

“If we look at the season, we now have 60 points to play for, and we need to start picking them up very, very quickly,” Toffees manager Kirk stated.

“With the talent we have, top three is still the goal, and I am confident that we will see major improvements following the international break.”

Everton began their season with a match against FA Cup winners Manchester City before traveling to Emma Hayes’ Champions League finalists on Sunday.

“The fixture list may have given us a bad hand, but we were enthused about it,” Kirk added.

“By no means did we write off the first two games, and the upcoming game against Birmingham, even this early in the season, is a must-win.

“We’re not pretending to be anything else.

“I advised the players not to lose the game in the first ten to fifteen minutes of the second half, but their second goal was eventually the game-winner.”

Chelsea dominated the game from the start, and skipper Magdalena Eriksson could have put the team ahead when she headed an Erin Cuthbert corner just wide of the goal.

After Kirby scored the game’s first goal, it was only 1-0 at halftime, with Kerr scoring her brace shortly afterward.

With her first touch, England added a fourth from close range to drive in the dagger.

Everton now sits at the bottom of the BFAWSL table with no points, and will host Birmingham City when the league resumes on September 25th.

After signing nine players during the transfer window, including new club record deal Hanna Bennison, and investing considerably behind the scenes, the Toffees are under pressure.

Kirk continued, “It’s a difficult result to accept because we worked hard all week to improve on last week’s performance.”

