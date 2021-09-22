Willie Garson, star of Sex and the City, died at the age of 57.

Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, died at the age of 57, according to his family (Tuesday).

The reason of death was not immediately confirmed, however according to certain news outlets, he died after a brief illness. “I’m so grateful you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” his son, Nathen Garson, wrote on Instagram in a tribute to his father. I’m so proud of you. I will always adore you, but I believe it is time for you to embark on your own adventure.”

Willie Garson was recently reported to be filming sequences with Sarah Jessica Parker for HBO’s upcoming Sex and the City spinoff, “And Just Like That…”

On Twitter, actor Mario Cantone, who played his antagonist-turned-husband in the series and its two sequels, described him as a “great TV partner” and “a gift from the gods.”

Other projects in which Garson appeared include USA Network’s “White Collar,” a revival of “Hawaii Five-0,” and Netflix’s animated blockbuster “Big Mouth.”

On September 4, he was last seen on Twitter, tweeting, “Be kind to one other… always.” All of you are loved. Make an effort to be kind.”