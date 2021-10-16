William Shatner blames George Takei’s insult on a 50-year-old grudge.

William Shatner has retaliated against George Takei, a fellow Star Trek cast member, for his criticism of his space journey.

When he summoned warp speed to carry the fictional USS Enterprise into space as Captain James T. Kirk, Shatner was only ever on a studio set.

But on Wednesday, aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard 18 rocket ship, he had a truly cosmic experience.

Shatner’s passage on the expedition, which launched from Texas at the age of 90, made him the oldest person to travel to space.

The nonagenarian was nearly childlike in his enthusiasm in thanking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose space company oversaw the launch, after his return to terrestrial firma.

Don't sneer at George. He only gets press when he makes negative remarks about me. He argues that I took away a camera viewpoint 50 years ago, denying him another 30 seconds of prime time television. I'm returning it to him now by allowing him to air his anger for all to see! October 16, 2021 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) "It's really incredible." "I hope I never recover from this," Shatner added, "and I hope I can keep feeling the way I do now." I don't want to throw it away." Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Kirk on Star Trek: The Next Generation, was less enthusiastic about this project.

He called Shatner a “guinea pig” and said he was out of shape, saying he was only going “where other people have gone before.”

“He’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be an unfit specimen,” Takei explained.

But it was phasers at dawn when Shatner responded on Twitter, implying that Takei and he had a long-running feud over screen time half a century ago.

“Don’t sneer at George. “The only time he gets attention is when he criticizes me,” Shatner wrote.

“He claims I took away a camera viewpoint 50 years ago, denying him 30 additional seconds of prime time television.”

