William concludes his visit of Scotland by admiring the country and its people.

At the conclusion of his Scottish tour, the Duke of Cambridge gave a deeply emotional parting speech, detailing how the country had “molded” him and admiring its people and traditions.

As he recalled his experiences meeting a variety of amazing people, including sprightly retirees, altruistic NHS staff, and dedicated charity volunteers, William said Scotland was “very important” to him and his wife Kate.

When the pair went to St Andrews University, where they initially met 20 years ago, he was astonished by “…how much younger they appeared than us!” he said. It was fantastic to return to St Andrews and take a stroll down memory lane with you.”

“These individuals make Scotland the vibrant, welcoming, imaginative, and determined place Catherine and I love, and is so essential to us,” he remarked at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland’s concluding ceremony in Edinburgh.

“This location has shaped me. My deep appreciation for it stems from my observations of its people, relationships, and neighborliness ethic in everyday life.”

In his function as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, William arrived in Scotland a week ago, subsequently joined by his wife, with the goal of listening to people to “learn more about your struggles, but also to hear more about your hopes and aspirations.”

The duke recalled how Betty Magee took a shine to him and his wife’s interaction with Mila Sneddon, a five-year-old with leukemia whose picture was featured in Kate’s Hold Still lockdown photographic project, as two of the most memorable experiences from their visit.

“Betty, the 96-year-old star of the show at Queen’s Bay Lodge, who, after a terrible year, is full of beans,” he remarked. Betty has my phone number for sure.”

“Brave Mila, ninety-one years Betty’s junior and a Hold Still star, whom Catherine was excited to meet in person today.”

“And last, the NHS personnel who we met at the drive-in cinema at Holyroodhouse last night,” he continued. Their commitment, passion, and personal sacrifice are truly inspiring. (This is a brief piece.)