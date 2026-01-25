William and Kate’s Scottish Titles and Their Visit to Stirling

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been busy resuming royal duties since the start of the year, took a trip to Scotland where they experienced a spot of curling in Stirling. This visit, like many others, involved the couple highlighting important causes, but there was one notable difference during their time in Scotland: the titles they are referred to.

Rothesay Title Tradition

In Scotland, William and Kate are known by different titles than those used in England. When they cross the border into Scotland, they are referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. This title has been in use since the early 14th century, dating back to when Scotland was an independent kingdom before the union with England. The title itself originates from the eldest son of the King of Scotland, a tradition that continues to this day.

As the couple navigates a changing Britain, William and Kate’s visit to Scotland has also seen them address pressing issues. One topic particularly close to their hearts is the plight of British pubs, which have been under increasing strain due to the rising cost of living. While in Stirling, William visited a local pub, where he expressed his concern over the challenges faced by pub owners and patrons alike.

“I want to help pubs. This is the best place to come and get to know each other. I grew up in pubs. I absolutely love pubs,” William said during his visit. He emphasized the importance of human connection, suggesting that it is crucial for people to interact face-to-face rather than relying on phones or TV. His comments underscore his ongoing efforts to champion issues affecting everyday Britons.

A Warm Moment with Fans

It wasn’t just William who had a chance for a more informal moment with the public. During their visit, Kate noticed a fan who seemed disappointed not to have had the chance to interact with the royal couple. Taking it upon herself to address the situation, Kate moved past her security officers and engaged with the fan, even accepting a bouquet of flowers from them.

One social media user remarked that the act was a “beautiful reminder of how deeply she truly cares about people,” while another commented, “that is why the people love them so much.” These small but meaningful interactions highlight the couple’s genuine connection with the public during their travels across the UK.