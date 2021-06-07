William and Kate on a drive-in movie date in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at a drive-in movie in one of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s treasured Land Rovers as a tribute to him.

In a 1966 2A model that belonged to Philip and was loaned by the Queen, William and Kate joined guests at the one-of-a-kind ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

After visiting their old university town of St Andrews, the pair, who are joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, hosted NHS Staff for a special screening of Disney’s Cruella in honour of their essential work during the pandemic.

“It’s been fantastic, we’ve had such a beautiful reception from everyone so it’s good to come back,” Kate said about their tour of Scotland, which ends on Thursday.

The pair met some of the guests being recognized for their contributions during the health crisis after parking beside NHS staff and two of the antique automobiles used in the film on the palace’s forecourt.

Those in attendance were nominated by NHS Charities Together’s member organizations and their connected health boards from across Scotland’s NHS workforce.

The pair spoke with guest Laura Wiseman, who revealed that her little son had been perplexed by their decision to watch a movie in the car.

Kate said that her children were perplexed as well: “Yes, ours were wondering, ‘But where do you go?'” she said. They were disappointed that they would not be able to join us.”

“Over the last year or so, William and I have spoken to many NHS workers and have heard first-hand what it has been like to be on the front line fighting Covid-19; supporting those suffering from the disease as well as their families, and heroically putting the needs of others before their own – day in, day out,” the duchess said in her speech.

“And we’ve had a great time speaking with so many of you tonight.

“You’ve all been chosen for going above and above in the last year – and hearing about what you’ve been through is incredible. (This is a brief piece.)