Will you require another COVID shot? According to Fauci, three jabs are likely.

Americans will most likely need three doses of the COVID vaccine to be fully protected against the virus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist.

On Thursday, Fauci said at a coronavirus conference that a third dose of the vaccine “will actually be durable, and if it is durable, a three-dose regimen would very likely be the typical routine.”

Fauci’s reasoning was based on two Israeli studies that showed a decrease in COVID-19 infections in those who received the third dose of the vaccine, sometimes known as a booster shot.

The study also found that COVID vaccine immunity faded after eight months, which Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said “supported the necessity for COVID-19 booster shots.”

According to CNN, the announcement that Americans need a third COVID vaccine comes only days before the start of booster doses, which may begin as soon as the week of Sept. 20 pending FDA approval, according to Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the FDA for approval of a booster dose of their vaccine to be administered six to eight months after the second dose.

The availability of a second booster shot has not been announced by Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine is a one-time injection.

The booster dose is recommended for anyone who is eligible, and it has previously been approved for patients who are immunocompromised. The Biden administration has declared, according to Yahoo News, that vulnerable Americans, such as the elderly in long-term care facilities, will receive booster doses first.

Nearly 174.9 million Americans, or 52.7 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Millions of Americans, however, have yet to receive their COVID vaccine, posing significant challenges for health officials as the US prepares to send out a third round.

According to Fauci and Murthy, the lack of a vaccine for children under the age of 12 is compounding the problem, and it won’t be accessible until at least the end of the year.