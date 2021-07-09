Will you be rooting for England in the 2020 Euros final?

The nation erupted in joy this week when England reached their first major final since 1966.

However, while many people on Merseyside were ecstatic, the news was welcomed with a shrug or even anger by others.

Scouse not English is a term that reverberates throughout our city and beyond, as is wool behavior, with the notion that Liverpool has lived and grown against rather than because of the rest of the country.

This applies to succeeding governments’ actions – or lack thereof – as well as other aspects of life.

So, will you be rooting for England in their World Cup final vs Italy on Sunday? Tell us in our quick survey below.

We also want to know what you anticipate the final score will be, and why you aren’t a fan.

If you can’t see the survey, you can take it by clicking here.