Will You Be Flying This Holiday Season? Prepare to deal with even more rowdy passengers.

The holiday season generally sees a spike in air travel, but in 2021, the aircraft sector saw a significant surge in rowdy passengers due to drinking and mask restrictions, among other factors.

There were 5.6 recorded problems per 10,000 aircraft during the week of Nov. 7, 2021, which is still low but significantly more than previous years. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) estimates that there have been 5,240 incidents as of Nov. 16, 2021, with 3,798, or 70%, of these events being mask-related.

Sara Nelson, the International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said in an interview with CNN that 2021 has been the most disruptive year on record.

“In 2021, there will be more disturbances than in the previous 31 years of data collection.” “And the year isn’t even over yet,” she added.

However, not all instances are linked to the use of a mask. Nelson claims that 61 percent of occurrences involve gendered, racist, or homophobic remarks, citing a poll of flight attendants.

Unruly passengers attacked flight attendants in some of these situations, injuring them.

On Jan. 13, 2021, the FAA began closely monitoring the rise in violence and unruliness on planes and demanded greater legal enforcement. This occurred only a week after the tragic insurgency at the United States Capitol.

“We see implications on flights when there is something going on socially or politically in our country.” And this year is going to be very special,” Nelson remarked.

For passengers, this means being exposed to aggressive persons, which may cause the flight to be delayed or diverted mid-flight. Nelson also provided recommendations on what to look out for and how to manage a scenario for individuals planning to travel this holiday season, including making sure to inform a flight attendant if there is any suspicious activity, and doing so soon, as waiting could make things worse.