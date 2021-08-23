Will there be a Winter Love Island in 2022?

The final of Love Island 2021 has ended, with the Majorcan villa closing its doors for another year after eight weeks of dumpings, recouplings, and lots of drama.

This year’s series was much anticipated because it was the first time ITV2’s famous dating show has shown since Winter Love Island finished in February 2020.

The winter version, which was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, was intended to become a permanent fixture on the Love Island calendar, but due to international travel limitations, it did not air this year.

But, in 2022, will there be a Winter Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know about the South African spinoff’s future.

Winter Love Island was meant to be one of two seasons to air in 2020 when it premiered on ITV2, but coronavirus limitations forced the cancellation of last year’s main summer series.

“Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021,” an ITV spokeswoman said at the time, indicating that the winter series will not be returning in 2021.

Winter Love Island’s future is currently unknown, with no news on whether the show would return to South Africa this winter.

ITV has no plans to film a 2022 winter edition at the moment, according to Digital Spy, with a spokeswoman for the channel saying: “We are presently focussing on the forthcoming summer series.”

According to some accounts, ITV cancelled the show due to low ratings.

Who will be the winner of Winter Love Island 2020?

After stealing the nation’s hearts during their time in the South African villa, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the first Winter Love Island winners.

After originally residing at Paige’s family house in Scotland during the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown in the UK, the two now reside together in Manchester.

Paige’s fellow original islander Siânnise Fudge found her fairytale love story with late newcomer Luke Trotman, despite a rocky start in the villa. The couple finished the series as runners-up.

In the last 18 months, Luke and Siânnise have been just as in love. “The summary has come to an end.”