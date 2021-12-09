Will the United States follow Canada in banning controversial conversion therapy?

After two failed tries, Canada’s House of Commons and Senate overwhelmingly passed a measure on Thursday banning conversion therapy, the practice of changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The prohibition will take effect in January.

Conversion treatment employs tactics that are often regarded as torture by the medical world. Many far-right and extremist Christian and Catholic organizations endorse this practice.

The United States has yet to enact its own federal prohibition on conversion treatment, which Biden promised he would support in 2020, but has yet to do so. Many states have prohibited conversion therapy, in full or in part, by outlawing its use on minors in the state or by prohibiting the use of federal monies for conversion therapy.

New Jersey, California, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New Mexico, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota are among the states that have outlawed conversion therapy completely or partially.

Conversion therapy was outlawed in the District of Columbia in 2015, and a partial ban on conversion therapy was enacted in Puerto Rico in 2019. Multiple regions, municipalities, counties, cities, districts, and other entities in various states have likewise outlawed the practice in whole or in part.

However, there is no legal ban on conversion therapy in the United States, despite several requests for one and attempts to enact such legislation in Congress, including measures presented in 2021.

In 2019, the American Medical Association endorsed such steps.

Those who are a part of the LGBTQIA2+ communities continue to experience systemic oppression and persecution, including physical attacks on their person, throughout the spectrums of identification.