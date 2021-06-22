Will the new travel rules allow me to take a vacation?

The laws governing international travel will be amended in the coming days.

The PA news agency responds to eight crucial questions regarding what’s going on.

– What factors go into determining the rules?

To assess the quarantine and testing requirements for returning travelers, the government use a traffic light system.

Green indicates no quarantine and only one post-arrival test, amber indicates a 10-day quarantine at home with two post-arrival tests, and red indicates a £1,750 hotel quarantine for solitary travelers.

– What is the status of the listings right now?

On the green list, there are no feasible big tourism sites.

– What is going on?

On Thursday, the government is likely to update the lists, and on Monday, it will examine the guidelines for each list.

– Will the green list be expanded to include more countries?

Some travel industry experts believe that places such as the United States, Malta, Spain’s Balearic Islands, and a number of Greek islands should all become green, but that this will not happen this week.

– Will there be any changes to the rules?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that the government is “working on” proposals to allow fully vaccinated travelers to travel from amber list countries without having to go through quarantine.

It’s possible that it’ll be introduced in August.

– So it doesn’t appear like foreign vacations will be available very soon?

Overseas travel restrictions are unlikely to be loosened significantly until all domestic coronavirus limitations have been abolished.

In England, that is not scheduled to happen until July 19.

– What is the travel industry’s take on the situation?

Tour operator Tui has described the Government’s handling of the travel lists as “inexplicable”, while industry association Abta asked ministers to “put aside any misguided prejudices against outbound travel”.

– What about those who oppose travel liberalization?

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, vice-chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus claimed ending the quarantine requirement for arriving travellers would be “reckless”.