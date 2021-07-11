Will the Islanders be allowed to witness England’s Euro 2020 final in 2021?

Love Island contestants will not be permitted to witness England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, according to reports.

The popular ITV2 show returned to our screens this summer, but it happened to coincide with England’s first major final appearance since winning the World Cup in 1966.

And ITV has stated that the Islanders would not be able to see the final, so they will not know how England does.

Despite the fact that the Islanders will not be able to witness the drama of the Euro 2020 final unfold, it has been a busy week at the villa, with tensions rising among the islanders.

The participants had to deal with a security breach when an intruder broke into the villa, as well as three new Islanders being introduced into the mix.

The tension in Thursday’s show was so intense that ITV decided to extend it by 20 minutes to allow for more dramatic sequences.

Teddy Soares, who was introduced on Friday’s show, is the most recent addition, and the senior financial consultant has stated that he is eager to get to know all of the girls and isn’t scared to walk on any of the lads’ toes.

“From a females’ side, they’ll have to get used to me stirring a few pots and generating a bit of a commotion,” the 26-year-old remarked.

“Hopefully, the girls will have something to look at when I walk inside the villa.”

ITV2’s Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m.