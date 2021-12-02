Will Smith nearly gets slapped by an endangered turtle while attempting to save it.

Will Smith came dangerously close to being slapped by a turtle he was attempting to save on a beach on a secluded island off the coast of Australia. The turtle had clipped one of the beach’s rocks and flopped onto her back, unable to get back on her front. The turtle would have died in the sun if she hadn’t been discovered.

Smith was a member of the Welcome to Earth rescue crew for the new National Geographic series. From mountain summits to ocean depths, the 53-year-old actor visits some of the world’s most incredible sights.

Smith is accompanied by National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier in one episode to meet the people who are working to save green turtles on an island off the coast of Australia. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service’s Katharine Robertson tells Smith how she came to the beach late at night to lay eggs, but ended up on her side. “If she keeps acting like this, she’ll die throughout the day from the heat of the sun,” she warns.

Smith then inquires whether he can assist. He is warned to be cautious, since he may be slapped by the turtle. He says, “Avoid being smacked, got it.” “I’ve never been very good at it.” Smith’s arm is knocked when they flip the turtle, and he understands how powerful these creatures are. “Her arm is just as powerful as mine.” It’s almost as if a baseball bat is smack dab in the midst of it. “That’s how powerful it feels,” he says.

“Without our assistance, this turtle mom would probably certainly have perished by the end of the day.” Every year, up to 2,000 people die in this manner. This one, though, is different. This is not the case with this mother. “She’ll be OK.” As the turtle makes her way back to the ocean, Mittermeier can be seen wiping away a tear. She told The Washington Newsday that over her tenure, she had saved a lot of turtles. “I’ve spent time with a lot of celebrities,” she remarked, “people who get paid to play a role.” “And, you know, I expected Will to be the same, but when he went into action without being asked, it was like a very true and pathetic moment for a fellow being,.” This is a condensed version of the information.