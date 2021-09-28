Will Smith Discloses Information About His Open Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced in the news, thanks to new details about their relationship.

August Alsina, 29, disclosed in the summer of 2020 that he’d previously had an affair with Pinkett Smith, 50, which the married pair acknowledged days later when they appeared together on her show, Red Table Talk.

And, after speaking openly about Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with Alsina during a break in their marriage, Smith, 53, revealed more specifics about their relationship, saying that the actress isn’t the only one who has had extramarital affairs.

Following an altercation on Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday, Smith stated in a new interview with GQ that while their relationship was initially monogamous, they finally opened up after recognizing they were “both miserable and plainly something had to happen.”

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” Smith stated, addressing the popular notion that he was a long-suffering spouse who had been cheated on by Pinkett Smith. Jada has relatives with whom she had an unusual bond. As a result, she grew up in a totally different way than I did.

“There were long, heated debates on ‘What is relational perfection?’ What is the ideal manner for a couple to interact?’ And we chose monogamy for the majority of our relationship, rather than thinking of it as the only form of marital perfection.”

“We have given each other trust and independence, with the conviction that everyone has to discover their own way,” the Focus actor continued. And marriage cannot be a jail for us. And I don’t recommend our path to anyone. This is not a path I recommend to anyone.

“However, the experiences that we’ve shared as a result of the liberties we’ve granted each other… and unwavering support is the highest definition of love in my opinion.”

Smith, whose new memoir, Will, is slated to be released in November, writes about a series of experiences and decisions that contributed to dissatisfaction in his marriage, including the 1997 wedding ceremony itself.

Pinkett Smith went in to her husband’s pressure despite not wanting traditional weddings, the actor writes in his upcoming book, adding, “This would be the first of many sacrifices Jada would make over the years that severely undermined her own principles.”

When Pinkett Smith insisted that she didn’t, it was years afterwards. This is a condensed version of the information.