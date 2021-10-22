Will Secret Gabby Petito Bodycam Video Be Released Now That Brian Laundrie’s Death Has Been Confirmed?

Part of a filmed incident between Brian Laundrie, his girlfriend Gabby Petito, and Utah’s Moab Police Department will be kept hidden from the public for the time being, according to the Washington Newsday.

When bodycam footage of the aftermath of an alleged altercation between Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito was released in early October, it captivated the nation.

The dramatic aftermath of a reported argument between the two in a car on August 12 was captured on video by two cameras mounted to police officers.

Authorities have acknowledged, however, that they would continue to suppress video from a third police camera.

The US Department of the Interior confirmed on Wednesday that it will continue to refuse media access to the withheld video in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by The Washington Newsday.

However, it is uncertain whether this decision will be overturned now that Brian Laundrie’s body has been discovered.

The agency responded to the FOIA request in a letter dated October 20th, the day after Brian Laundrie’s body was discovered.

“Upon further evaluation, the information you have requested is being withheld in full under Exemption 7(A),” the letter adds.

This exemption protects “records or information assembled for law enforcement purposes” from disclosure if the documents fall under one or more of the six specified basis for withholding listed in the letter’s “7A” sub-section.

These include providing “a virtual roadmap through the government’s evidence,” prematurely “revealing the full scope of the evidence that has been obtained to date,” impeding “the NPS’s [National Park Service] and FBI’s ability to further control and shape the investigation,” and exposing “actual or prospective witnesses to undue influence or retaliation.”

However, Bradley Moss of national security law firm Mark Zaid believes the missing bodycam material will not be disclosed for some months, telling The Washington Newsday in an email that “it’s going to be tough to beat back 7A until they complete out the case.”

Petito is seen discussing a confrontation between her and her lover Laundrie in the second bodycam footage, which was released roughly three weeks after it was shot by the road police officers.

The second cop is not heard in the bodycam clip. This is a condensed version of the information.