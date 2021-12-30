Will Pluto reclaim its status as a planet? Some scientists believe it was a mistake to remove its title.

Pluto was the subject of a study aimed at establishing that it is just as deserving of the term “planet” as the other eight official planets in our solar system.

The study’s authors determined that Pluto should once again be regarded a planet, despite the fact that it was reclassified as a “dwarf planet” in 2006 when The International Astronomical Union changed the definition of a planet.

The study, which was published in the journal Icarus in early December, contends that “moons are planets” and that the modified planet definition was hurried.

According to Solarsystem.nasa.gov, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) defined a planet as “a celestial body that (a) is in orbit around the Sun, (b) has sufficient mass for its self-gravity to overcome rigid body forces so that it assumes a hydrostatic equilibrium (nearly round) shape, and (c) has cleared the neighborhood around its orbit.”

Pluto was denied because it shares its orbit with objects known as plutinos, while meeting the other two criteria.

The paper also points out that moons have been classified as planets in science since the 1500s, that planets in whatever orbital condition are “unique and intricate objects of the cosmos,” and that this definition of planets technically conforms with both old and new ways of thinking.

The researchers believe that the earlier definition of a planet, which included “any geologically active bodies in space,” is more appropriate for today’s understanding.

This would include the moon of Earth, as well as all nearby moons, asteroids, and dwarf planets. The researchers feel that having more “planets” is beneficial. “Some scientists tried to develop a method to mathematically justify a small number of planets, which was the criterion that a planet has to clear its own orbit, and this was really developed post facto to keep an orderly, small number of planets,” Philip Metzger, lead author of the study and a planetary physicist at the University of Central Florida, told UCFToday.

Although, according to Metzger and other study specialists, our solar system could have over 150 planets.

Despite the redefinition, Pluto and its moons are still unofficially referred regarded as planets, according to the study.

“We’re still calling Pluto a planet in our papers,” Metzger said in an interview with NBC News. “We’re still calling Titan and Triton and some other moons by the term ‘planet.'” “In essence, we’re ignoring the IAU.” According to the researchers, the official definition does. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.