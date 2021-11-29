Will Pfizer and Moderna develop vaccines to combat the Omicron COVID variant?

Following the discovery of the novel Omicron variation in South Africa, drugmakers Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) have provided updates on whether or not their COVID vaccinations will be modified to combat the new strain.

Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer, claimed on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday that a redesigned COVID vaccine effective against the Omicron form might be available as early as 2022.

“We should know in the next couple of weeks whether the current vaccination can provide protection, but the amazing thing about MRNA vaccines and the Moderna platform is that we can move extremely quickly.”

“If we have to produce a whole new vaccine, I believe that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in huge amounts,” Burton said, “I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities.”

Pfizer also stated that it is continuing to work on redeveloping its COVID vaccine to combat the Omicron form.

According to Fox News, Pfizer is “remaining watchful” and “constantly conducting surveillance operations focused on screening for developing variations that may evade our vaccine’s protection.”

“In the event that a vaccine-escape variant occurs, Pfizer and BioNTech anticipate to be able to create and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in roughly 100 days, subject to regulatory approval,” the COVID vaccine maker stated.

Johnson & Johnson also told Fox News that it was putting their COVID vaccine to the test against the Omicron version, and that it would “remain unwavering in the advantage the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will bring to millions around the world.”

The Omicron strain has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, which stated last week that “it is not yet apparent if Omicron is more transmissible (i.e., more easily disseminated from person to person) than other variants, including Delta.”

However, according to CNBC, health officials have warned that virus changes could lead to increasing antibody resistance and higher transmissibility, resulting in the existing COVID vaccinations’ effectiveness decreasing.