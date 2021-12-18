Will New Year’s Events Be Next After Broadway and Radio City Cancel Shows Due to COVID-19 Spike?

Despite only reopening to the public a few months ago, New York City’s entertainment scene is once again facing an uncertain future, as theaters close and concerts are canceled due to an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Despite the fact that Broadway will reopen in September after the famous stretch of New York theaters was closed due to the pandemic in March 2020, the popular tourist district is once again in jeopardy, following an increase in cases due to the Delta and Omicron variants in New York, which has forced a slew of canceled performances in the last week.

“Tina,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Hamilton,” “Doubtfire,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “MJ the Musical,” “Jagged Little Pill,” and “Little Shop of Horrors” are among the shows that have been canceled. According to CNN, the improv act “Freestyle Love Supreme” was also forced to cancel performances.

Due to positive instances among the cast and staff, “Aladdin” was one among the first shows to cancel performances shortly after its reopening.

The “Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” which features the world-famous Rockettes dancers, has been forced to close down as well, with all performances canceled through the end of the year.

“We regret that we will not be able to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season owing to the pandemic’s increasing problems,” the show’s website says. “We had hoped to make it through the season, and we are thrilled to have entertained hundreds of thousands of people at over 100 events in the last seven weeks.” We’ve enjoyed bringing back this beloved event that helps New York City welcome the holiday season, and we look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.” According to CBS 2, restaurants around the city have been forced to temporarily close owing to staffing issues, while the New York Times adds that New York University has canceled all non-essential activities and meetings.

According to CDC data, the number of COVID cases in Record York City has skyrocketed to new highs, with an all-time high of 10,599 cases reported on Dec. 16. An upsurge in instances has been reported across New York State, with 9,958 cases reported in the rest of the state on the same day.

