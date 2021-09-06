Will My Benefits Payments Be Affected by Labor Day?

Payments of federal unemployment benefits will be affected beginning September 6, 2021, the day of Labor Day. The US Department of Labor stated in August that unemployment insurance (UI) programs would expire in early September.

The UI programs were first authorized in March 2020 under President Donald Trump’s CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), before being extended again under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Will Unemployment Benefits Be Affected by Labor Day?

As reported by the Department of Labor in August, Americans can no longer collect federal benefits through the UI programs, which terminated on September 6.

While there is “still more work to do,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh wrote to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal on August 19 to say that under Biden’s American Rescue Plan, over 4 million jobs have been created and the unemployment rate has fallen from 6.3 percent to 5.4 percent.

“The interim $300 benefit enhancement will expire on September 6th, as planned,” the letter stated. The benefit hike was always supposed to be temporary, as President Biden has stated, and it is right for it to expire.

“In addition, President Biden thinks that conditions exist in many states that allow the other emergency UI programs (extended-length benefits and coverage of individuals not usually covered by UI) to cease on the date established in the American Rescue Plan,” according to the letter.

The latest move was described as “the largest cutoff of unemployment benefits in history” by The Century Foundation (TCF), a U.S.-based think tank, with an estimated 7.5 million workers no longer able to receive benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs as of September 6.

From September 6, Americans will no longer be eligible for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

“The residual safety net is only expected to protect less than 200,000 of these unemployed workers,” according to the TCF analysis.

Assistance for Unemployed People in a Pandemic

The PUA program helped eligible Americans who were self-employed, looking for part-time work, or who were unemployed. This is a condensed version of the information.