Will It Motivate Biden To Expand Supreme Court? Biden Is ‘Concerned’ About Abortion Ruling, But Will It Motivate Him To Expand Supreme Court?

A recent Supreme Court decision upholding Texas’ strict new anti-abortion statute (S.B. 8) has alarmed Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s administration. It’s uncertain whether that decision will influence him to try to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

During a Friday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The President is obviously troubled by the Supreme Court’s decision permitting S.B. 8 to remain in effect.”

Psaki continued, “”Recognizing Roe v. Wade,” the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide, the President is deeply devoted to the constitutional right.

The verdict this morning serves as a stark reminder of how vulnerable these rights are.”

In an 8-1 decision on Friday, the court voted to preserve Texas’ legislation. Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal, cast a dissenting vote.

Private persons can sue anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion under Texas law. Any healthcare providers, drivers, or funders who would assist a pregnant woman in seeking an abortion might be considered aiders and abetters. Any private citizen who successfully sues such an aide is entitled to a reward of at least $10,000 from the person who is being sued.

Abortion opponents fear that the court’s conservative majority of 6 to 3 will continue to diminish reproductive rights and jeopardize Roe v. Wade in future decisions.

But Biden hasn’t said if the court’s expansion will be prompted by Friday’s decision.

Biden has been urged to do so by progressive activists and politicians for a long time. Biden, on the other hand, has already expressed opposition to the proposal. A recent report from a group he appointed to look into the matter made no recommendations for or against the concept.

Following the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18, 2020, the subject became much more prominent. Following her death, then-President Donald Trump promised to name Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement as soon as possible.

Her nomination and hasty confirmation ran counter to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s justification for refusing to allow then-Democratic President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland to be seated in 2016. McConnell refused to do so, claiming that it was election season and that voters should have a say.

Biden refused to say if he favored extending the court during the 2020 presidential race. He made a pledge. This is a condensed version of the information.