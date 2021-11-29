Will.i.am claims that personal ties to Israel prevent him from boycotting the country.

Will be the frontman of the Black Eyed Peas.

i.am is not backing down from criticism as they prepare for their upcoming show in Israel.

Pro-Palestine groups and people have chastised the group for holding a concert in Jerusalem’s capital. Will.i.am, real name William James Adams Jr., told the Associated Press that his deep ties to Israel did not dissuade him from supporting the BDS movement.

He stated, “I’m a musician and a tech enthusiast, and people enjoy our music.” “Do I turn my back on the residents of this town because of politics? No, that’s not how we were designed.” He went on to add that his first girlfriend was an Israeli citizen and that The Black Eyed Peas were founded with the assistance of an Israeli acquaintance. His digital firm, i.am+, acquired a start-up in the country in 2016, and he has economic ties to the country as well.

Meanwhile, the event has been dubbed “scandalous” by the BDS movement because it was staged on the UN’s international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people. This day inspired the protest hashtag #WhereIsTheLoveforPalestinians, which is a play on the band’s 2003 single Where is the Love.

Will.i.am told reporters that while the show will not be canceled, he was supportive of individuals from both countries.

“You know, there are beautiful people here as well as in Palestine,” he continued, “and one day we want to go there as well.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

For years, a Palestinian-led campaign has urged artists to boycott Israel because of the country’s treatment of Palestinians. Under pressure, major artists such as Lorde and Lana Del Ray have canceled appearances, while others such as Madonna and Bob Dylan have defied it. BDS stands for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, and it calls for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel.

BDS is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli mistreatment of Palestinians, including Israeli Arab residents and Palestinians who have lived under Israeli military occupation for more than half a century. The campaign, Israel claims, is an attempt to delegitimize and ultimately destroy the country.

Will.i.am was in Israel for an innovation conference hosted by Improvate, an Israeli nonprofit dedicated to creative problem-solving. This is a condensed version of the information.