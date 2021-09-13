Will Gavin Newsom lose the recall election in California? What the Oddsmakers Say.

As the Democrat’s position strengthens, bookmakers are betting on California Governor Gavin Newsom to win the recall election.

Democrats are odds-on favorites to win the recall election tomorrow, according to bookmakers, with Republicans appearing to having failed to capitalize on Newsom’s unpopular handling of the outbreak.

On Monday, British bookmaker Betfair put the odds of Newsom not being recalled at 1-8, while the odds of his being recalled successfully at 4-1.

The recall was 8-1 to succeed and 1-16 to fail, according to Paddy Power, an Irish bookmaker.

“It’s becoming increasingly improbable that Governor Newsom will face the wrath of voters in terms of a recall,” a Paddy Power representative told This website.

“He has taken a lot of flak for his handling (and behavior) throughout the pandemic, but Democratic members have rallied the troops, and early voting ballots in what has historically been a strongly traditional ‘blue’ state are overwhelmingly from Democrats over Republicans.”

While political betting is banned in the United States, it is very common in Europe and other parts of the world.

The current odds from European bookmakers are in line with recent polls in the United States, which favors Newsom over his opponents.

According to a Spectrum News/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday, Newsom has a 58 percent favorability rating among registered voters.

In the same poll, his nearest rival, Republican conservative talk radio broadcaster Larry Elder, was rated highly.

According to a YouGov poll issued on Wednesday, 57 percent of likely voters want Newsom to stay in office.

When asked which of the two candidates they favored, Republican rival Elder was 22 points behind Newsom.

In order for Elder to have a shot at being elected, 50 percent of people must vote to recall him.

If that barrier is not met, Newsom will remain in his current position.

However, if 50% of voters want Newsom out, a new ballot will be used, with the candidate receiving the most votes on that sheet being named the next governor.

When action movie star-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger defeated Democrat Governor Gray Davis in the previous California recall election, the Republicans won.

Between 2003 and 2011, Schwarzenegger was the governor of California.