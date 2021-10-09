Will Everton still be vying for a top-four finish at the end of the season? Make a Premier League table prediction.

Everton have had a strong start to the season, and they are now tied for fifth place in the Premier League table with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Brighton.

So far, the Blues have only lost one league match, a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on September 18.

Despite this, they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Manchester United on Saturday, and they are in good shape to continue after the international break.

The Blues face Tottenham, City on the road, and the Merseyside derby, but Rafa Benitez’s team is full of confidence.

Will Everton still be in contention for a top-four finish at the end of the season?

Take a look at our simple predictor tool below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section or on social media.

