Will Brett Kavanaugh’s COVID-19 diagnosis have an impact on the Supreme Court’s new term, which begins on Monday?

Just days before the start of a new term, United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Justices on the Supreme Court are routinely tested for COVID-19, and Kavanaugh tested negative as recently as Monday. He was given a new test on Thursday that came back positive, despite the fact that he and his family had been completely vaccinated since January. According to the press release, his family was tested negative the same day.

Before his illness, Kavanaugh was scheduled to attend the investiture ceremony for fellow Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. He and his wife, on the other hand, canceled their intentions to attend as a precaution.

Barrett had been infected with COVID-19 prior to her confirmation hearing last year.

The news of Kavanaugh’s diagnosis came just days before the Supreme Court was set to begin its new session.

Among the cases scheduled to be heard by the court is a challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion statewide. The case is the first that the Supreme Court will consider since it denied a request to halt a stringent abortion law in Texas, prompting outrage from Democrats who accuse the mostly conservative judges of acting on their own political bias.

After eighteen months of having virtual hearings for matters on their docket, the Supreme Court will resume in-person arguments on Monday. The court’s announcement did not say whether Kavanaugh will be present for the hearings that day, raising concerns about how his absence could effect the term.

It’s unlikely to have any negative consequences. Kavanaugh is less likely to experience severe symptoms as a result of being completely immunized, which could prevent him from hearing arguments remotely. Justices have been hearing cases away from the court for the past year without it having a significant impact on the court’s work, and that is unlikely to change now if Kavanaugh resumes remote hearings.

Several of the most high-profile cases on which the court is expected to rule will also be delayed for several weeks. The challenge to Roe v. Wade, for example, will not begin oral arguments until December 1.

Despite the fact that all of these factors are in place to ensure that the Supreme Court remains operational and that all justices are able to participate, Kavanaugh may not be absent from work on Monday.

