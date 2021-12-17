Will AJ Odudu be replaced in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

One pair has regrettably had to withdraw from the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final, which is only a day away.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were supposed to compete in the final on Saturday, but AJ’s injury has forced him to use crutches.

The 33-year-old said she was “frustrated and unhappy” about her injuries, which she sustained only days before the final dances.

“I’ve done everything I can possible do to get back on my feet for the @bbcstrictly Final, I even asked the physicians if I could perform in a medical moonboot!” she stated in a statement revealing her resignation from the program.

But the truth is that I can’t even stand on my feet, let alone dance, because my spring ligament has been torn.

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been a great honor, and doing so with someone as special, patient, and devoted as Kai is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

“You’re the best, @kaiwidd, and I knew you’d be ready to be my human crutch on the dancing tomorrow night.” Gutted!” During an interview with Ben Shephard of GMB, On Friday, judge Craig Revel Horwood quipped that Charlotte could “fill in for AJ,” Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins.

“We are hoping and praying [AJ] will be fully recovered in order to dance on Saturday night,” Strictly host Tess Daly subsequently told ITV’s This Morning.

It doesn’t appear likely that AJ and Kai will be replaced at this late point, given that the couples have legitimately earned a spot in the final.

The show must, however, go on, as the phrase goes.

Strictly executives have subsequently announced that the final will take place on Saturday night.

“AJ may not be able to compete in the final, but she is and always will be one of the most talented Strictly finalists we have ever had,” Sarah James, Executive Producer of Strictly Come Dancing, remarked.

“We can’t thank her enough for fully immersing herself in the experience and being such a joy both on and off the dance floor.”

“AJ and Kai are a fantastic duo who have put on some incredible routines over the previous few months.

“However, this is not how.”

