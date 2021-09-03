Wildlife experts used three rounds of anesthesia to free a stag tangled in a rope swing.

Outside of an Illinois residence, a stag was recently discovered caught in a rope swing. Wildlife experts who were dispatched to the incident were were able to rescue the animal, but not without a struggle. According to an expert on the scene, deer in the region don’t need to be rescued too often. Wildlife officials, on the other hand, claim that they have been known to cause property damage.

According to UPI, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call that a buck’s huge antlers had been caught in the rope swing. According to Deputy Tommy Flores, the animal was “thrashing dangerously” in an attempt to free itself.

Deputies on the scene quickly realized this was not their area of expertise, so they contacted Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation founder Dawn Keller.

She posted video and photos from the rescue on the center’s Facebook page, admitting that the “scary” part was getting close enough to anesthetize it.

Because of the length of the rope, it could probably move at least a 30-foot diameter circle,” she wrote on Facebook.

Keller can be seen clutching a heavy object for protection in a video posted on Facebook.

Flores told the Daily Herald, “We were scared that if she came close enough, he may have gored her with his antlers.”

She was able to anesthetize the deer eventually, although it took more than one round to subdue him.

Keller wrote on Facebook, “His adrenaline was so boosted that it took three rounds of anesthesia to get him sleepy enough that we could safely approach him.”

Flint Creek Rehabilitation, according to the Daily Herald, sees around 3,000 animals each year. There are only a few deer among them. That isn’t because deer aren’t plentiful in the state. Illinois, it turns out, has a rather large deer population.

According to the website Deer Friendly, Illinois has a population of 670,000 deer in 2019.