Wildfires in the Western United States in 2021: Over 300,000 acres burning across six states amid “extreme” fire behavior

More than 300,000 acres of land burned across six states in the western United States on Sunday, as a deadly heat wave strained interstate power infrastructures and resulted in the deaths of two firemen.

The largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire, is predicted to grow much larger, according to the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon. It has yet to be contained and covers 143,607 acres in Oregon.

According to USA Today, fire incident commander Al Lawson said the Bootleg Fire has shown “the most aggressive” activity among the flames that have shut down up to 4,000 megawatts of power in the area.

Firefighters are battling lesser fires, such as the Sugar Fire, which has burned 83,256 acres and is just 8% contained as of Sunday.

The Dotta Fire, which was believed to be 670 acres in size, was completely contained. It’s part of the bigger Beckwourth Complex Fire, which is only about 10% contained.

The death of two firefighters who were responding to a wildfire in Mohave County, Arizona, was verified by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Saturday.

Officials with the Bureau of Land Management told CBS station KPHO-TV that the two firefighters were onboard an aerial command and control plane when it crashed over the Cedar Basin Fire.

An inquiry into the crash has been begun to identify what caused it.

According to CNN, the Cedar Basin Fire has scorched roughly 300 acres. It started burning on Friday and is roughly 14 miles east of Wikieup.

Four wildfires in southeast Washington, including the massive Dry Gulch Fire, which has burned over 46,000 acres, triggered a statewide restriction on outdoor burning activities until September 30.

Meanwhile, firefighters are still battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire, which has burned over 80,000 acres as of Sunday.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire, which spread across two states, California and Nevada, forced the deployment of nearly 1,800 firefighters, according to NBC.

The aforementioned fire has engulfed residences in Doyle, with damage assessment teams counting the losses. On Saturday night, the route between State Route 70 and County Road A-26 was closed to prevent accidents.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire has caused nearly 3,000 people to evacuate, including residents of Lassen and Plumas counties.

Responders in the Fremont-Winema National Forest are still concerned about the Bootleg Fire’s impact on Path 66.

The flame aroused concerns about the fire's threat to the electric line corridor, according to CBS affiliate KPIX-TV.