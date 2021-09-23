Wife’s lover is lured to a deserted location and set ablaze by her vengeful husband.

On suspicion of infidelity, a man was detained in India after reportedly setting his wife’s lover on fire.

The event occurred in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Arvind Ahirwar, a 31-year-old Bhopal resident, allegedly had an affair with the suspect’s wife, Archana, for a few years before their marriage. The affair continued after Archana married the suspect, Shekhar, according to The Times Of India.

According to the source, Archana and Ahirwar used to meet on a regular basis and had lately traveled to another city together. When the spouse found out about the affair, he plotted his vengeance.

Shekhar phoned Ahirwar as part of his plan and told him he needed to meet with him to discuss some concerns with his wife. Shekhar persuaded the victim to a deserted area behind a performing arts building the night of the crime. According to the account, he then confronted Ahirwar and poured gasoline on him, setting him on fire.

Shekhar later ran away from the crime scene.

Some passers-by heard the victim’s terrible cries and moans and came to his aid by extinguishing the flames. The sufferer was airlifted to Jhansi Medical College, where he is in critical condition. The fire consumed more than half of his body.

The victim’s family filed a police complaint against Shekhar and his wife later that night.

Both husband and wife were then arrested and booked into a jail Wednesday, the report said.

These spine-chilling crimes are becoming more rampant in India.

Last week, a woman in Karnataka set her husband on fire and then her lover dropped a bolder on the victim’s head after he allegedly confronted her about their affair, according to TimesNow News.

The incident occurred when the couple’s three minor daughters were present in the house, the report said.

In July, a woman was hospitalized in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city in critical condition after she was allegedly forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law for confronting the man about having an extra-marital affair.

Upon being confronted by his wife, the man brutally thrashed her and allegedly forced her to drink acid. The acid burned her food pipe as well as her internal organs.