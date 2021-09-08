Wife was sick with COVID and fighting for her life thanks to a man’s daily message outside the ICU window.

A Florida woman claims that her husband’s daily notes of love taped to the outside of her hospital window kept her going during her terrible struggle with COVID-19.

After contracting COVID-19 and experiencing severe symptoms, Donna Crane of Port Orange spent nearly two weeks in intensive care with acute respiratory failure. “Just laying there without being able to take a breath is the most terrible thing you will ever experience in your life,” Crane said in an interview with WESH 2 News on Tuesday.

But, according to Crane, the worst thing was not being able to see her husband, Gary Crane, because guests were not permitted for safety concerns.

Donna explained, “I couldn’t see him, and that was the worst part—not being able to have someone there.”

Donna found strength and peace in her husband’s unique manner of giving her his love and support from a safe distance during her “terrifying” time in the ICU. Gary came to the parking lot outside the ICU every morning before going to work as a lieutenant at a nearby Fire and Rescue station and put up giant block letter cut-outs spelling “I love U” under Donna’s window.

“The nurses would prop me up in bed and allow me to gaze out the window, allowing me to see he was there at 8 a.m., and I’d think to myself, ‘OK.’ ‘We’re going to, we’re going to,’ Donna stated.

Gary added, “I just wanted her to know that because I knew she was going to be afraid and I couldn’t be there with her, so I just wanted her to know that I’m here.”

Donna claimed that dreaming about holding her grandchild kept her going in addition to her husband’s loving support.

“I recently learned that my daughter is expecting a child. That thought crossed my mind: we’re going to be grandparents. Donna stated, “I want to hold my kid.”

Donna was still on oxygen at the time of our interview and was still healing. Donna told the interviewer that she is at home with her husband in order to continue on her path to recovery, which she knows will be long.

