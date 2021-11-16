Wife secretly filmed and posted Husband Crying on the Internet, causing an uproar on the internet.

Users have flocked to social media to share pieces of their lives, however some have been chastised for exposing too much. Jaclyn Gibson, a social media influencer with over 200,000 Instagram followers and nearly 6,000 TikTok followers, was recently defamed when she uploaded a video of her husband crying to her accounts.

Gibson’s husband Seth was seen wiping his face in the backyard in a video posted to her TikTok and Instagram pages.

“Because of society’s expectations, guys sometimes don’t know how to deal with their emotions in a healthy way. Let us encourage children to express themselves by allowing them to feel and release “Gibson penned a caption for her TikTok video.

She went on to say in a longer statement on her Instagram post that she instructed him to go outside and relax.

On TikTok, the video received nearly 5 million views, and some individuals commented on the original video, questioning why she filmed what appeared to be a private moment.

One caption for a duet stated, “If someone uploaded this of me, I’d do the little lad dance on their grave.”

“If I saw my wife crying outside in the backyard because she wasn’t comfortable crying in front of me, I guess the first thing I would do is video it and upload it on TikTok,” another TikTok user remarked after filming a duet.

A number of individuals commented under the original TikTok video that not everything needed to be posted publicly.

“Let’s also capture our partners at their weakest. It establishes trust and reassures them that they are free to express their emotions “a caustic remark was read

Gibson faced some backlash on the video-sharing platform, but she received some support from commenters on her Instagram post who said they agreed with her message.

An Instagram user commented, “Love this and so nicely said.”

Another person recounted her own experience with her significant other, saying that they have a “vent session” with each other.

The commenter commented, “I always *gently* urge my lover to tell me what he’s really feeling.” “It’s difficult for him at times, but he always feels better after getting things off his chest.” Gibson’s social media posts frequently include photos of her spouse and two children. She has a comment box on her page. This is a condensed version of the information.