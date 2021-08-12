Wife says her husband was fatally stabbed while defending her daughter from boys harassing her.

Before being stabbed to death earlier this week, a father of three is thought to have been defending his daughter.

According to police, James Markham, 45, was tragically stabbed after confronting a group of adolescents on a London street on Monday night.

Two 14-year-old boys have subsequently been arrested in connection with his death, according to a statement released by the Metropolian Police Department on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to Churchill Terrace in Chingford, northeast London, at around 6:20 p.m. local time on Monday evening after receiving complaints of a disturbance.

Markham was critically hurt with a stab wound to the chest when deputies arrived. Despite the best efforts of rescue personnel and others on the scene, the 45-year-old was pronounced dead.

“We suspect James challenged a group of adolescents who were raising a commotion and was stabbed as a result,” said Detective Inspector John Marriott of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command. “The cruelty of this response is beyond terrible, and our hearts go out to James’ family, who has been devastated by his death.”

Since then, police have sought for the public’s assistance in “building a full picture of exactly what happened” on Monday evening, and have urged witnesses to come forward.

Markham’s wife stated the father-of-three came out of his house to defend his daughter from the gang when one of the boys attacked and stabbed him.

“The youngsters were carrying metal poles around with them. “They were throwing them about and screaming at my daughter,” Candice Markham, Markham’s wife, told The Mirror. “It’s absolutely revolting. It’s hardly the first time you’ve seen them strolling down the street smashing bottles… There are no cops, so they may do whatever they want.”

“They had metal poles, strolling around with them,” she stated in a separate interview with the Evening Standard newspaper. It’s a complete disaster. I’ve broken the family’s heart.”

Markham was characterized as a “kind, family man” by his neighbors.

Susan White, a neighbor, described him as a peaceful family man with three children who kept to himself. “Last night, hearing his wife scream like that was devastating.”

Sandra Green, another neighbor, noted, “He was no bother at all, just got on with things and was a kind, family man.” We’re all on board. This is a condensed version of the information.