Wife requests that a relative brutally murder her husband over an alleged affair.

After suspecting her husband of having an adulterous affair, a woman in India’s Rajasthan state was arrested over the weekend for murdering him with the help of her relatives.

Devi Singh, 49, was slain in his home in the village of Balapur near Bhilwara on Aug. 22. According to The Times of India, three men approached him and sliced his throat.

According to authorities, one of the masked men fired at Singh, who used to own a fodder company, before fleeing.

Pinki Kanwar, Singh’s wife, was arrested on Saturday after telling police that she suspected Singh of having an affair with another woman in the hamlet during questioning.

Kanwar was taken in for questioning after police discovered that she and her husband had a poor relationship during their investigation into the incident. Police were investigating whether the homicide was the result of a commercial or family feud.

Kanwar reportedly informed police that Singh had not been paying her, which motivated her to arrange the murder with her relatives, along with her suspicions of an adulterous affair. She claimed to have approached Chittorgarh resident Kuldeep Singh, who is married to Kanwar’s sister’s daughter.

On Aug. 22, he pledged to kill Singh and arrived at Kanwar’s husband’s residence with two other men to carry out his threat.

Kuldeep and two other males, both of whom have been identified, have fled the scene. Kanwar and the three men have been charged with murder by the police. More research is being carried out.

Last week, a retired military officer in the Indian state of Haryana hacked his daughter-in-law to death after suspecting her of having an affair.

On Tuesday, a man named Rao Rai Singh murdered his daughter-in-law Sunita and his renter Krishan Kumar over an alleged romance. Kumar’s wife and 9-year-old child were also slain, while the couple’s 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital.

Later that day, Rao, a former Army officer, was arrested.

Rao allegedly murdered Sunita first before heading to Kumar’s house, which had broken latches indicating it had been forcedly entered, according to detectives.

“This was a cold-blooded, heinous assassination. On remains, there are traces of injuries that appear to have occurred after death… An officer was cited as saying, “The suspect told the police that he kept stabbing his victims.”