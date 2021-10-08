Wife reported husband missing, which led cops to a £126k marijuana farm.

When the wife reported her husband missing and police came to the property, they discovered a £126k cannabis plantation growing at their home.

Officers were called to Carmen Lodge’s home in Ormskirk after she expressed concern about Jason’s mental health, but she had not anticipated them to examine the premises.

She sought to request that they return in an hour, but was told that police needed to enter.

My Mum drove five miles down M57 the wrong way, killing someone.

They discovered part of the drugs farm in their Cottage Lane home’s garage before being escorted to a larger and more “professional” setup in the cellar.

Judge Richard Gioserano dismissed an attempt to claim Jason Lodge was forced to have the farm inside the house as “nonsense” when the pair were jailed today at Preston Crown Court.

“On May 15, 2018, just before 6 p.m., police arrived at the home address on Cottage Lane,” prosecutor Kim Obrusik stated.

“This was in response to a call from Carmen Lodge, who reported her husband missing. She was concerned about his mental health and well-being.

“When the cops arrived, they informed me that they would need to search the premises. ‘I can’t cope with this,’ she remarked, adding, ‘Can you come back in an hour?’

“The cops explained why it was required and continued to conduct the search with the assistance of another family member.”

They discovered 30 cannabis plants in the garage with a yield of 1.2kg once inside.

Carmen Lodge, 57, then claimed there were additional drugs in the garage, where a considerably larger setup was discovered with 150 plants in varying stages of development, yielding between 4.2kg and 12.6kg.

The property’s electricity had also been turned off, and subsequent examination revealed Jason Lodge’s fingerprints on equipment in both rooms.

The drugs in the property are estimated to be worth between £84k and £126k, according to an experienced analysis.

Carmen Lodge was arrested on the spot, while Jason Lodge, 50, was apprehended and imprisoned shortly after.

When asked if they had made any comments throughout the interview, Jason Lodge stated he hadn’t. “The summary has come to an end.”