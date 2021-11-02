Wife of Trump-backed Senate candidate claims her husband choked her and hit their children.

Laurie Parnell, Sean Parnell’s estranged wife, has accused him of choking her, calling her a “whore,” and hitting their children. Sean Parnell is a Republican political candidate sponsored by former President Donald Trump. Sean Parnell has vehemently refuted the allegations.

Laurie Parnell made her claims while testifying under oath in Butler County court on Monday in a divorce and custody case. During her testimony, she was not cross-examined.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, she claims Sean Parnell called her a “whore” and a “piece of shit” while pinning her down.

In court, she stated, “He tried to choke me out on a couch, and I literally had to bite him [to get free].” “He was choking me.” He allegedly forced her to abandon their vehicle on a highway during a Thanksgiving vacation and instructed her to “go get an abortion.” The comment contrasts with his anti-abortion rhetoric during his election campaign.

She also accused her spouse of abusing their children physically. He allegedly slapped one of their children so hard that welts appeared under the child’s t-shirt. He also allegedly hit a closet door so hard that it swung into their child’s face, causing a bruise, according to her. According to his wife, he told the youngster that the assault was their responsibility.

In a statement provided by his campaign, Sean Parnell refuted the charges.

The statement continued, “We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to counter these terrible, false charges.” “Let me clarify unequivocally: I have never raised an angry hand against my wife or any of our three children.” “What happened in court today was neither justice nor based on fact or truth,” the statement said. “I’ll get an opportunity to convey the truth to the court next week, and I’m looking forward to it.” According to WTAE, the Parnells have been living apart for at least three years. Their three school-aged children are currently shared between the couple. Laurie Parnell is requesting sole custody of her child.

Sean Parnell suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after hard warfare during his military duty in Afghanistan, according to Laurie Parnell. For his service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, which he has publicly acknowledged. This is a condensed version of the information.