Wife of an American man kidnapped in Africa five years ago claims the US is preventing his release.

Els Woodke, the wife of an American humanitarian worker kidnapped in Niger five years ago, said “restrictions” imposed by the US government had hampered her efforts to gather a multimillion-dollar ransom for her husband’s release.

Woodke informed the Associated Press that she believes her husband, Jeff Woodke, is being held by JNIM, an al-Qaeda affiliate in West Africa. Over the summer, she received information indicating that he was still alive, and she continues to hope that he is.

Jeff Woodke was abducted from his residence in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016, when his guards were killed and he was forced into a truck at gunpoint.

According to Els Woodke, the kidnappers have requested a multimillion-dollar ransom, but the exact amount is unknown. Woodke highlighted her dissatisfaction with the US government’s lack of assistance. According to the Associated Press, the government discourages ransom payments in hostage situations.

“The US government has also set so many limitations on me that any genuine attempt to raise a ransom is essentially barred,” she claimed.

Woodke also stated that she sought to talk with Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of JNIM, on Wednesday to ask for her husband’s release.

She said Ghali, "You are the only one who has the authority to make that happen." "Releasing Jeff will necessitate compassion and mercy, but these are qualities that a strong and fearless leader possesses." She highlighted her displeasure with portions of the US government's approach in her most detailed remarks yet concerning her husband's plight. She claims she has been advised repeatedly over the years that if she reveals facts about her husband's case, she will be cut off from further information.

She claimed that the limits are due to “other countries’ involvement,” but she did not clarify.

The US government discourages ransom payments in hostage situations, although prosecutors have stated that family who choose to make such payments will not face charges. In response to Woodke's remarks, a US official stated that while it is US policy to deny hostage takers concessions, this policy "does not preclude the US government from assisting hostage families with private efforts to speak with hostage takers."