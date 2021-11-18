Wife of a missing Chinese official accuses the government of being a “monster” who “eats their children.”

After her husband’s disappearance, Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol President Meng Hongwei, has spoken out, blaming the “monster” Chinese government for the harm done to her family and country.

She currently resides in France as a political exile with her twin boys, where she is subjected to round-the-clock surveillance, which she suspects is an attempt by Chinese operatives to kidnap them.

Meng revealed her face for the first time in an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, speaking candidly about the crooked system she blames for tearing her family apart.

“It’s my job to put my face out there and tell the world what occurred.” “I learnt how to live with the monster, the authority,” she told AP. “Just like we know how to live with the COVID, I know how to live with the monster, the authority.”

She refers to the government as “the monster” because “they consume their children,” she claims.

Meng’s 67-year-old husband vanished in 2018, with her last communication from him being two text messages sent on September 25, 2018, while on a business trip to Beijing. “Wait for my call,” read the first text, which was followed four minutes later by an emoji of a kitchen knife, which appeared to signify danger.

Meng hasn’t heard from him since then, and her lawyers’ letters to Chinese officials have gone unanswered. Meng is unsure whether or whether her husband is still alive.

“I don’t want the children to grow up without a father,” she added, crying. “Whenever the kids hear a knock on the door, they always go to investigate.” I’m sure they’re hoping it’ll be their father who comes in the door. When they discover it isn’t, though, they silently lower their heads. They’re quite brave.” Meng was the latest high-ranking Chinese official to be targeted in a party purge, according to a statement released in October 2018. He was being investigated for undisclosed legal infractions. Grace Meng was suspicious when Interpol announced Meng’s resignation as president, effective immediately.

“It’s a forgery.” It’s an example of a political squabble devolving into a criminal matter. In today’s China, corruption is at an all-time high. It’s all over the place. However, there are two opposing viewpoints on how to combat corruption. The current method is one among them. The opposite is true. This is a condensed version of the information.