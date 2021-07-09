Wife of a ‘dead’ man is arrested for faking his death to get insurance money

A guy who was thought to be dead recently stepped into an Indian police station and filed a complaint alleging that his wife had forged his death certificate and used it to conduct insurance fraud.

Ahmedabad, a city in Gujarat, was the scene of the tragedy. Nimesh Marathi, the male, told police that his wife had deserted him and that he had obtained a bogus death certificate in order to get the $24,000 insurance money. Nanda, a 45-year-old lady, was detained on Thursday after her husband learned about the fraud.

According to The Times of India, the police detained Nanda and a doctor, Harikrushna Soni, who assisted her in obtaining the bogus death certificate from the municipal administrative office.

Nanda claimed the insurance payment from the two private insurance agencies after Soni reportedly submitted a report indicating Marathi died of a heart collapse on March 6, 2019.

Marathi, 48, told police that he had bought two life insurance policies 15 years earlier, with his wife as the beneficiary on each. His wife requested him to return to Madhya Pradesh three years ago because he was unemployed.

“About three years ago, when both of our daughters were married and established in their homes in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, my wife told me to go to my hometown area in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, because I didn’t have any regular income,” he told the police, according to The Times of India.

When he returned three months later, his wife refused to let him in and urged him to leave, claiming she did not want to live with an unemployed guy, according to The Indian Express.

Marathi eventually found up on the streets, begging to make ends meet. He later discovered that his wife had claimed him dead and had gotten insurance proceeds. Then he went up to the cops.

According to The Indian Express, both the suspects have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 465 for forgery, 468 for forgery with the intent to cheat, and 120b for criminal conspiracy.

It’s unknown if any other family members knew Nimesh was still alive.