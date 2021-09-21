Wife murders husband and attempts to dispose of body in chemicals, resulting in a home explosion.

A woman murdered her husband and hacked up his body with the help of her lover in a terrible incident. She then attempted to dissolve the body parts with chemicals, which resulted in an explosion, which alerted neighbors and the authorities.

According to The Times Of India, the terrible occurrence occurred in the Indian state of Bihar on Saturday.

After the chemicals used to dissolve the man’s remains burst at night, the tragedy was discovered.

The woman’s neighbors alerted police about an explosion at her flat in Balughat. When officers arrived at the scene of the explosion, they discovered strewn bits of a dead corpse inside the unit.

Chemicals such as urea, sulphuric acid, and salt were also discovered, which were purportedly used to disintegrate the body. Also discovered were human remains packed inside a plastic container. A knife, hammer, and bleaching powder packets were also found nearby.

Rakesh Kumar of the village of Balughat has been identified as the deceased. Rakesh was said to be on the police’s radar for making illegal booze.

Rakesh’s wife, on the other hand, was found to be having an affair with his business associate, Subhash. The two resolved to assassinate Rakesh in order to live together. After giving Rakesh a sedative-laced drink, they strangled him to death.

“The deceased was killed five days before his body was discovered, according to the post-mortem report. A top police official informed The Times Of India that the windows were sealed and the chamber was locked from the outside.

“On Sunday, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from the scene. He went on to say, “Its report is awaiting.”

Despite the fact that the victim’s sister-in-law came to their residence after not hearing from him, Radha, the accused, told her that Rakesh had gone out for a business meeting.

Radha and four others, including her lover Subhash, are thought to be on the run, according to police.

A similar occurrence occurred in India, where a lady lit her husband on fire after an altercation. Her lover is said to have thrown a boulder at the victim to ensure his death. The pair had been arguing frequently over the wife’s alleged involvement with another guy, according to police. During one such disagreement, the woman became enraged and grabbed a can of gasoline, which she poured on her husband before setting him on fire.