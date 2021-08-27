Wife is hospitalized with COVID-19 and returns home to find her husband has died as a result of the virus.

When a 58-year-old Polk County, Florida lady returned home after spending more than a week in the hospital recovering from COVID-19, she claimed discovered her husband had died from the virus.

According to Fox 13, the woman, named as Lisa Steadman, said, “It was like going into a horror film, and I wish I had never seen him like that because I can’t get that picture out of my head.”

According to a NewsChannel 8 article, Steadman’s 55-year-old husband, Ron, had tested positive for the new coronavirus before she received her results and was treated at a walk-in clinic before being sent home with meds.

“They sent him home with medicine and other supplies because he wasn’t in any danger.” He acted as if he had a terrible cold, according to Steadman. She, on the other hand, had to travel to Winter Haven Hospital’s emergency room after contracting the illness and fainting out.

Steadman, who was also suffering from various diseases at the time, was admitted to the hospital and stayed for eight days.

“I was convinced I was going to die. I couldn’t take a breath. “I couldn’t stop vomiting,” Steadman explained.

According to the NewsChannel 8 report, she contacted the Winter Haven Police Department while she was in the hospital for a welfare check on Ron after he told her his phone was not working properly.

“He said his phone was acting up and wouldn’t charge. I was unable to contact him on Monday. So I dispatched the Winter Haven Police Department to conduct a health check. They had a conversation with him. Steadman stated, “He was fine.”

A welfare check was apparently undertaken, according to Winter Haven police spokesperson Jamie Brown.

After her husband did not answer her phone call the next day, Lisa assumed his phone battery had died. When she returned home on August 18, she realized Ron had died in their bedroom.

Furthermore, the couple’s dogs were on the verge of death due to a lack of food and water.

“It’s been nothing short of a nightmare. “It’s been a nightmare,” Steadman explained.

Ron’s doctor later informed Lisa that her husband had died as a result of COVID problems.

According to Fox 13, the couple had not been vaccinated, but Steadman now hopes to be vaccinated after the incident.

“We both believed it hadn’t been well tested yet. Now, after being in the hospital and speaking with my doctor, I will take it in September when I am able,” she says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.