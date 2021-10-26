Wife is beaten by her husband because she is jealous of his social media “likes.”

Last week, a man in the Indian state of Gujarat attacked his wife after she took his phone over his online connections after he received a lot of “likes” from numerous women on social media.

According to the publication The Times of India, the Vadodara couple got into an altercation last Friday when the lady became envious of her husband receiving “likes” from several women on his personal social media account and grabbed his phone.

According to the source, the wife saw that her husband’s social media posts received a lot of “likes” minutes after they were uploaded online.

The disagreement between the two became heated, and the guy allegedly began to beat his wife.

In response to the beating, the woman dialed the Abhayam women’s helpline and requested assistance with her husband’s assault.

After establishing the source of the incident, responding counselors came at the couple’s home in the Atladara area and sought to mediate between them.

“First and foremost, we advised the man not to strike his wife again or face the consequences,” a counselor was reported as saying. “We also reminded the woman not to misinterpret whatever she sees on social media,” the counselor added.

However, the woman emphasized that if there were any suspicious interactions on her husband’s social media pages, she should be able to talk to him freely.

A similar event occurred in February in Brazil, when a “angry” wife fatally shot a woman in a bar who was sitting close to her husband.

On Feb. 18, Dayane Rodrigues, 31, was recorded on camera barging into a pub in Tiangua and opening fire inside.

Djaiane Batista Barro, 26, was hit in the head by one of the bullets, and a 24-year-old male seated at another table received a bullet wound to one of his hands.

The former was transferred to a neighboring hospital for surgery, while the latter died on the spot.

Rodrigues was eventually detained for the act, which authorities determined was done out on the spur of the moment. During an interview, she told authorities she was “mad” that her husband was going to the pub, which was notorious for being frequented by escorts.

The wife stated that she did not intend to kill anyone and that she did not know the victims personally. Rodrigues further admitted to investigators that she fired at random to “disperse” the table at which her husband was seated.

Rodrigues was being probed for homicide and assault. She wasn’t one of them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.