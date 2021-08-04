Wife is accused of murdering her husband and dismembering his body; she seeks assistance from her children.

Earlier this week, a 34-year-old lady from LaPorte County, Indiana, was charged with killing shooting her husband, dismembering his body with an ax, and enlisting the help of her two minor children to dispose of him.

According to ABC 57, Thessalonica Allen was charged Monday with murder, abuse of a body, altering the scene of death, and interfering with the reporting of a crime in connection with the death of her husband, Randy Allen.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Thessalonica fatally shot Randy inside the couple’s LaPorte County home on July 27. His dismembered body was discovered in a closet in their kids’ room.

According to an ABC 57 story, she was also charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of neglect of a dependent after allegedly including her children in the body disposal.

According to accounts, Thessalonica informed authorities that she shot her husband after they got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Prior to the incident, Thessalonica said that her children informed her that Randy had abused them when she returned home. According to sources, she and Randy then got into an argument, with the latter apparently seizing her by the neck.

According to records, Thessalonica claimed she spotted Randy approaching her again after he had let her go and moved away, leading her to retrieve her revolver and shoot him once.

The children, on the other hand, informed authorities that they only heard verbal sparring and never saw Thessalonica and Randy fight physically. According to a probable cause document, they stated Randy was getting his belongings and departing during the argument.

According to accounts, the children informed police that Randy confronted Thessalonica about an unidentified website she had visited, and that the two returned to their bedroom to continue the fight.

According to the South Bend Tribune, the children then heard a “big bang” and raced to their mother’s bedroom, where Randy was laying on the floor, pleading with them to call 911. According to documents, Thessalonica told the youngsters to return to their rooms.

The children claimed that their mother later begged for assistance in bringing Randy’s body out of the house and placing it into his vehicle, but that they were unable to do so due to the body’s weight. Thessalonica afterwards returned home with cleaning goods the next day. Brief News from Washington Newsday.