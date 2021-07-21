Wife is accused of murdering her husband and concealing his body beneath dryer sheets to ‘mask the odor.’

According to authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Panama City, Florida was detained Monday after her husband was discovered dead in their house with several gunshot wounds.

Angela Riggins Dantzler is accused of killing Lorenzo Dantzler, 61, on July 12 at their house on Kings Harbour Road in Kings Point, according to WJHG.

According to a report in the local daily The News Herald, investigators described the crime as “taken out with a wicked mind and without regard for human life.”

On July 14, police conducted a welfare check at the Dantzlers’ house after Lorenzo’s 31-year-old daughter reported not hearing from her father or stepmother for several days.

Authorities discovered the victim’s body hidden behind layers of blankets while inspecting their home, and “the area surrounding the victim was littered in dryer sheets to mask the odor of a deceased body,” according to police records.

A semi-automatic weapon, as well as many shot casings, were discovered a few feet away from Lorenzo’s dead body as police forced their way into the house. During their investigation of the house, they also discovered Angela in an upstairs bedroom with Lorenzo’s cell phone and two handguns beside her.

“When the officers confronted Mrs. Dantzler, she had two pistols at her side and reached for them. PCPD Lt. Chris Nichol was quoted by The News Herald as saying, “The officers were able to bring her into custody and restrained without using a firearm.”

Angela was subsequently taken to a hospital in the region, where she got medical treatment unrelated to her detention.

Lorenzo was found with a close-range gunshot wound to the left side of his skull, according to authorities. A number of footprints were also discovered in the vicinity of his body, according to investigators.

Lorenzo’s body had more than five bullet wounds from at least three separate sites and with different caliber firearms, according to an autopsy conducted by the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner on July 15.

“After being shot and lying on the ground, the defendant moved to another part of the house and fired six more rounds at the victim, injuring him once more. A police investigation noted, “The evidence reveals the defendant continued to reposition to position herself standing over the victim to shoot again, striking him in the head.”

Angela committed an intended and premeditated murder of her husband alone, according to the evidence, authorities claimed.

There didn't appear to be any indication of.