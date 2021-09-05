Wife gets vaccinated minutes before her husband passes away, believing the shot was “political.”

A woman who had reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine got the shot just minutes before her husband died of the illness, a death she now believes could have been avoided.

Until Mikel became ill, Christina Lowe and her husband Mikel were unwilling to get vaccinated, believing it was more about “money and power” than safeguarding people.

The 38-year-old guy, who had two young sons with his wife, ages five and six, died last week, but before he died, he pledged that if he recovered, he would receive the vaccine.

Mikel Lowe, a native of San Diego County, worked as a firefighter at the Naval Air Station Base in Coronado, San Diego.

However, due of his hostility to the state’s current politics, the family had relocated out of California. On August 29, he succumbed to COVID-19.

“I just assumed that would never happen to us,” Lowe told NBC San Diego.

“It can’t possibly happen to us.” We’re both young and healthy. And then it happened to us, and you begin to play the regret game,” she explained.

Lowe stated, “We feared the vaccine was rushed.” “We assumed it was more about money and power than it was about Americans and their safety.”

Lowe continued, “We honestly thought COVID was largely political.” She explained that they had acquaintances who had COVID -19, but their symptoms were minor, and they assumed they would be protected as young and healthy people until Mikel contracted the virus.

Lowe described her husband’s condition as “purple and blue” when she went upstairs to check on him. “On oxygen, he was straining to breathe.”

She stated, “The last time I saw him, they were bringing him out to the ambulance.” “And I had to Facetime with my spouse while he was asleep and say my farewell that way.”

While in the hospital with COVID-19, Mikel Lowe persuaded Christina to be vaccinated. Christina did get the shot, but she didn’t realize it until later that she’d gotten it just minutes before Mikel died.

Lowe explained, “I was getting the immunization while they were attempting to bring him back from him coding.” She expressed concern over the to NBC San Diego. This is a condensed version of the information.