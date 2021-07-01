Wife found guilty of providing an alibi to protect her husband, who is a double murderer.

A handyman’s wife was found guilty of offering him a false alibi after he murdered a doctor and her adolescent daughter.

On Thursday, Rabia Shahbaz, 45, was found guilty of a single count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The jury’s decision came a day after her husband, Shahbaz Khan, 51, changed his pleas and admitted to the killings of Dr. Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, after all the evidence had been heard in the case.

When Shahbaz gave a witness statement to police the day after her husband was detained on suspicion of the murders, the prosecution said she lied to protect her husband.

Khan was at their family home all day on September 30th, last year, when he carried out the killings in Burnley, Lancashire, according to her.

Shahbaz later claimed that she was confused about dates due to stress and upset, as well as a lack of sleep and food, and that she thought her husband was working at Tesco that day.

Her case was dismissed in less than two hours by Preston Crown Court jurors.

On October 1, the body of psychiatrist Dr. Saman and her daughter were discovered in a fire-damaged semi-detached house in Reedley’s Colne Road.

Miss Mangrio’s heavily burned body was discovered in the lounge, and an attempt to set fire to Dr. Saman had been made in the upstairs front bedroom.

The doctor died as a consequence of pressure to the neck, while Miss Mangrio died of hypoxia before her corpse was set on fire, according to clear but not conclusive evidence.

Khan, who had done numerous odd jobs at the residence, testified last week that he believes someone person killed them after he left the address at 10 p.m. on September 30.

Following his arrest, the father-of-four claimed that the killings were caused by supernatural beings known as jinns in the Islamic faith.

