Wife breaks down in tears in court after learning that her husband was involved in drug trafficking.

After learning that her husband was trafficking drugs across the country, the wife of a security guard ‘collapsed in tears’ in court.

John ‘Winky’ Watson, 41, and his friends Craig Costello, 38, and Steven Beazley, 39, were part of a sophisticated and well-organized drugs operation that brought cocaine from Merseyside to Teesside.

Between September 2015 and October 2016, the gang was smuggling drugs between the counties.

A number of major drug traffickers have already been convicted as a result of the investigation, including Teesside man Jonathon Moorby and Merseyside drug leader Lance Kennedy.

All three denied conspiring to provide class A drugs, but a jury in Teesside Crown Court found them guilty today (Wednesday, October 13).

After Costello was found guilty, Watson’s wife, Joanne, sobbed in the public gallery.

When the verdict was read in court, his mother sobbed and walked out, while his sister dropped the shopping bags she was carrying.

Costello had only two words to say over the phone regarding the verdict, ahead of a possible prison sentence: “Ah well.”

The 38-year-old skipped his month-long trial, claiming he’d fled to Dubai, according to Teesside Crown Court.

Costello has been arrested after he failed to appear at his trial, despite having previously disputed the charges against him.

“NO, He’s done nothing wrong,” his mother exclaimed from the gallery as Beazley was found guilty.

Judge Howard Crowson told the mother that he realized how tough it was for her, and that if that was the case, she should leave the courtroom.

“But he’s my baby,” she replied before departing.

Before exiting the court, Watson’s wife “collapsed in sobs” as the jury foreman read the majority guilty judgment.

Watson’s parents were also in the audience.

Watson gained national notoriety in 2018 when he appeared on Good Morning Britain to showcase his company, which provided private home protection for £13 per year.

Locals are “losing such faith in the competence of the police to safeguard them,” according to Anna Turley, who raised concerns about the business in Parliament.