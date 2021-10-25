Wife allegedly’sacrificed’ for treasure by a doctor, who allegedly kills her with a high dose of drugs.

As part of a black magic ceremony, a doctor was arrested for reportedly murdering his wife by injecting her with a high quantity of an anti-allergy medicine. According to the authorities, the arrest occurred nine months after the woman’s death.

According to the Hindustan Times, the suspect, known as Dr. Channakeshappa from the Indian state of Karnataka, was detained on Oct. 24 after being accused with the murder of his wife Shilpa.

On Feb. 11, the accused allegedly gave Shilpa a Dexamethasone injection, alleging she had low blood pressure. Shilpa’s condition deteriorated shortly after she had the shot, and she died on the way to the hospital.

A strong and effective steroid, dexamethasone, is used to treat severe allergic responses. It is given to a patient to treat edema, gastrointestinal illness, and arthritis.

Shilpa’s parents filed a complaint with the police, stating that she was killed, despite the fact that her death was initially thought to be unrelated. Although the husband’s statement revealed nothing, the officers continued to track his whereabouts.

It wasn’t long before it was discovered that the doctor, who was also a wealthy landowner, had been frequenting casinos and gambling establishments. According to rumors, he was also an alcoholic.

Channakeshappa had been practicing black magic in recent years and had visited such practitioners in the past, according to further research. During one such encounter, a priest instructed him to “sacrifice a human in order to obtain a treasure.” After that, the doctor allegedly planned to make his wife a human sacrifice.

Shilpa died as a result of a heroin overdose, according to a test conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory. Channakeshappa is facing a murder charge.

This incidence occurs just weeks after a youngster purportedly died as a result of black magic. On Sept. 23, officers discovered a 2-year-old girl unresponsive in a sugarcane field. She passed away a week later. Torture traces, particularly burn marks on the girl’s torso, were visible. Chemicals believed to be used in black magic were found in her wounds, according to a medical assessment.