Widow lost £50,000 in a £100 million plan run by Wirral solicitors.

Thousands of people lost money as a result of a ‘dishonest’ Merseyside solicitors’ scheme.

By purchasing parking spaces or storage pods from companies linked to a single entity, Patrick and Margaret Hetherington, partners with the Hetherington Partnership based in Hoylake, Wirral, offered ‘guaranteed’ high profits to 6,792 customers.

Some clients lost thousands of pounds as part of the £3 million plan, according to a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

Dad, a ‘hero’ who’made everything magical,’ died unexpectedly.

A 77-year-old widow with Parkinson’s disease who invested £50,000 after being cold contacted, and a crippled person who spent £200,000 after a work-related accident but only received £35,200 in return.

The Hetheringtons, whose Hoylake office was shut down by regulators in October 2017, denied wrongdoing and stated that all clients should seek independent financial advice.

However, the tribunal found all of the claims leveled against them, including dishonesty, to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, stating that their testimony was “evasive and fallacious,” and that their mistakes were more than negligent, crossing the line into professional misconduct.

The solicitors had “deliberately omitted to provide clients with complete advice in order to preserve the income generated from the schemes,” according to the tribunal, and if clients had fully understood the risk they were taking, they would have been less inclined to proceed.

It was deemed dishonest of the two to put their personal interests ahead of their clients’, as well as to disregard the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s unambiguous cautions regarding engagement with questionable investment schemes.

“Their customers should have been given comprehensive and competent counsel, which did not occur,” the tribunal said.

Patrick and Margaret Hetherington, who were both admitted to the roll in 1986 and 1994, were both struck off and forced to pay £98,000 in costs jointly.

The case, which focused on the role of solicitors as advisers in unregulated collective investment plans, was one of the most important brought by the SRA in recent years, according to James Ramsden QC, who represented the regulator.

“The prevalence of these schemes, frequently related to lucrative referral relationships, is a trend that attorneys need to be careful of,” Ramsden noted.